ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.960-$-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.50 million-$176.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.13 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.120 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FORG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.44.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE FORG traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. 3,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,138. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $90,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at $674,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.