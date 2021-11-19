Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives $29.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOR. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 260.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 77.7% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 579,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 253,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 166.6% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 125,446 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forestar Group stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.25. 410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

