Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.530-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Foot Locker also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.53-7.60 EPS.

FL traded down $6.88 on Friday, hitting $50.68. 10,901,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,106. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

FL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.37.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foot Locker stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

