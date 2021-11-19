Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Lifted to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Focusrite stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. Focusrite has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $24.45.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

