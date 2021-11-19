Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post $484.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $482.00 million and the highest is $487.00 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $379.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,150. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $69.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

