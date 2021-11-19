Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 425,674 shares.The stock last traded at $42.50 and had previously closed at $45.26.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

