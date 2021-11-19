Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 5,600 Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $51.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

