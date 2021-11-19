Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6,225.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $67.17 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60.

