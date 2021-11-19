Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 4,721 iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 123,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EIRL opened at $56.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.30.

