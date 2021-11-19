Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Global X Health & Wellness ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFIT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 730.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 79,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIT opened at $30.07 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58.

