Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Shares in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDC opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.90. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $51.48 and a 52 week high of $68.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th.

