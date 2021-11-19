Flow (FLOW) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Flow has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and approximately $206.32 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $12.51 or 0.00021724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00073165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00093741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.23 or 0.07219831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,231.65 or 0.99346074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 311,855,353 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

