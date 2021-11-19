FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 38.7% in October

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of ASET traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
