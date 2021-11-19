FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 38.7% in October

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of ASET traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46.

Get FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASET. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.