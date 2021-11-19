FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.62. Approximately 232,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 206,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDTT. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 18.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 258,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,525 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 185,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 13.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 132,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,133,000.

