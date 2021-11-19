Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the October 14th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the third quarter worth $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the second quarter worth $180,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Flame Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flame Acquisition by 1,149.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the second quarter worth $483,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLME opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. Flame Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

