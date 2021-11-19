Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 104,811 shares.The stock last traded at $6.28 and had previously closed at $6.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $922.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Five Point by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

