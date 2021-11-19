Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 104,811 shares.The stock last traded at $6.28 and had previously closed at $6.30.
The company has a market capitalization of $922.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.
About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)
Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.
