Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) were down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $22.23. Approximately 354,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,992,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fisker in the first quarter worth $2,502,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Fisker in the first quarter worth $289,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fisker in the first quarter worth $235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Fisker in the first quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter valued at $887,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

