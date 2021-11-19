FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Receives C$236.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$236.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$243.10, for a total value of C$1,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,058,844.40. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 700 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$240.00, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,600 shares in the company, valued at C$49,584,000. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $2,690,471.

Shares of FSV stock traded up C$6.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$248.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,794. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$237.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$223.18. The stock has a market cap of C$10.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$162.91 and a twelve month high of C$254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

