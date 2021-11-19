First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FKU. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $189,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

FKU stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

