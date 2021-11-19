First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,911. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

