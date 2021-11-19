First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 183,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 50,860 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 406.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,318 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period.

Shares of HDMV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. 5,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,213. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $32.92.

