First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLCO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

