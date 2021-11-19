First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.54 Million Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,123 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPLD. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Upland Software by 77.2% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 635,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 276,709 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,731,000 after purchasing an additional 224,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Upland Software by 418.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101,441 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 255.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 65,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,892,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

UPLD opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $667.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

