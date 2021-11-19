First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.51 Million Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,203 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Kennametal worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,946,000 after purchasing an additional 559,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kennametal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,454,000 after purchasing an additional 37,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,172,000 after purchasing an additional 294,437 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,128,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,469,000 after purchasing an additional 150,091 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

KMT stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.08.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.