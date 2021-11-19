First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 127,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 121,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYT opened at $12.27 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

