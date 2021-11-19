First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,885 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Financial were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THFF. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 131.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 65.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the second quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the second quarter worth about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $576.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.79. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

