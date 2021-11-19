First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Increased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after buying an additional 983,528 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $104,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 11.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,834,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 16.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,340,000 after purchasing an additional 271,628 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $219.04 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $128.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

