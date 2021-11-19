First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.96

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.96 and traded as high as C$27.95. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$27.29, with a volume of 1,517,441 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on FM shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.95.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

