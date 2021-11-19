First PREMIER Bank Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,398,062 shares of company stock worth $149,686,255. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

