First PREMIER Bank Sells 39,047 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,047 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $76.08 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

