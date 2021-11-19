First PREMIER Bank Sells 1,898 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000.

STIP stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.30 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.16.

