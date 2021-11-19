First PREMIER Bank Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 44.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,807.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 55,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,908 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 197,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 97,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

NYSE T opened at $24.39 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 203.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

