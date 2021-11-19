First PREMIER Bank Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,554 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.