First PREMIER Bank Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $117.07 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.59 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

