First PREMIER Bank Buys 13,416 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.47 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.