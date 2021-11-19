First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Hits New 12-Month High at $14,000.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14,000.00 and last traded at $14,000.00, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13,750.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13,870.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13,482.58.

About First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

