First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

