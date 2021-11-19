First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $6.93 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,689 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $66,062,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after purchasing an additional 604,234 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7,548.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 598,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,553,000 after purchasing an additional 590,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,948.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,583,000 after acquiring an additional 537,078 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $107.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.55. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $85.73 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

