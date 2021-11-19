First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $2.42 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC opened at $415.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.82. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $236.01 and a 1-year high of $424.84.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

