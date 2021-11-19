First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 677.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.02. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

