First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 3,802 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.55 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.43. The stock has a market cap of $226.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.