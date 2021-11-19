First Hawaiian Bank Sells 44 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

CMG stock opened at $1,779.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,834.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1,687.45. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.