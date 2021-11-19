First Hawaiian Bank Sells 18,938 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,938 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

LMBS stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

