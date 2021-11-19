First Hawaiian Bank Sells 18,803 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,803 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,093 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,058,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,382,000 after purchasing an additional 176,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,275 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $84.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

