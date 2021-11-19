First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $665.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.95. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $636.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $578.23.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.57.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

