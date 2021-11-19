First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 3,492 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 2.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Gartner by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its stake in Gartner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner stock opened at $335.11 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total value of $518,007.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,577.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,063 shares of company stock worth $12,901,058. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

