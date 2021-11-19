First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,017 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. HSBC reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

XOM opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $269.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

