First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.57 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $110.07 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

