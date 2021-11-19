First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

FCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.13.

NYSE FCF opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

