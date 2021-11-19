First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.
First Capital has increased its dividend payment by 11.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NASDAQ FCAP opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. First Capital has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $136.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of -0.04.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Capital were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.
