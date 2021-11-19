First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

First Capital has increased its dividend payment by 11.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. First Capital has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $136.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of -0.04.

In other news, Director Dana L. Huber bought 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,968.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dana L. Huber purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Capital were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

